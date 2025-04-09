Markets
RTX

Heathrow AOC And Collins Aerospace Renew Partnership For Enhanced Passenger Experience

April 09, 2025 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX, has renewed its agreement with Heathrow Airline Operators' Committee (AOC) for another six years. This partnership will extend the use of Collins Aerospace's ARINC cMUSE solution across all four passenger terminals at London-Heathrow Airport (LHR), enhancing operational efficiency, simplifying passenger processing, and expediting check-ins to improve the overall travel experience, the company said.

cMUSE (multi-user system environment) is Collins' next-generation common-use passenger processing system (CUPPS), providing more than 80 airlines at LHR simplified access to shared resources rather than having to rely on dedicated infrastructure. Check-in desks and boarding gates are dynamically allocated based on real-time demand, seamlessly maximizing space and operational costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.