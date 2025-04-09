Heathrow AOC And Collins Aerospace Renew Partnership For Enhanced Passenger Experience

(RTTNews) - Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX, has renewed its agreement with Heathrow Airline Operators' Committee (AOC) for another six years. This partnership will extend the use of Collins Aerospace's ARINC cMUSE solution across all four passenger terminals at London-Heathrow Airport (LHR), enhancing operational efficiency, simplifying passenger processing, and expediting check-ins to improve the overall travel experience, the company said.

cMUSE (multi-user system environment) is Collins' next-generation common-use passenger processing system (CUPPS), providing more than 80 airlines at LHR simplified access to shared resources rather than having to rely on dedicated infrastructure. Check-in desks and boarding gates are dynamically allocated based on real-time demand, seamlessly maximizing space and operational costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.