BioTech
HSCS

HeartSciences: FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation For Aortic Stenosis ECG Algorithm

June 04, 2025 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HeartSciences (HSCS, HSCSW) announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation for its Aortic Stenosis ECG algorithm. The algorithm would offer a AI-driven ECG solution capable of detecting moderate-to-severe aortic stenosis. The AI-ECG algorithm was developed at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai by Dr. Akhil Valid.

The company noted that the algorithm was developed using advanced convolutional neural network deep learning techniques and trained on more than 120,000 ECG records.

Shares of HeartSciences are up 6% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HSCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.