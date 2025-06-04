HeartSciences: FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation For Aortic Stenosis ECG Algorithm

(RTTNews) - HeartSciences (HSCS, HSCSW) announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation for its Aortic Stenosis ECG algorithm. The algorithm would offer a AI-driven ECG solution capable of detecting moderate-to-severe aortic stenosis. The AI-ECG algorithm was developed at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai by Dr. Akhil Valid.

The company noted that the algorithm was developed using advanced convolutional neural network deep learning techniques and trained on more than 120,000 ECG records.

Shares of HeartSciences are up 6% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

