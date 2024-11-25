Heartland Group Optimistic Amid Market Challenges

Heartland Group Holdings Ltd. (DE:73X) has released an update.
Heartland Group Holdings Ltd. anticipates a rebound in growth for the second half of FY2025, driven by easing interest rates and increased credit demand. Despite challenges in the Motor Finance and Asset Finance sectors, the company remains committed to achieving its long-term financial goals through strategic portfolio growth and digital advancements. Heartland’s Reverse Mortgages continue to perform robustly, while its Australian division is successfully transitioning to retail deposit funding, enhancing competitiveness.
