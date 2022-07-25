Heartland Express Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) reported second quarter net income of $76.9 million, compared to $20.7 million, last year, an increase of 270.8%. Earnings per share was $0.97 compared to $0.26. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Second quarter operating revenues were $187.8 million, compared to $154.1 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $157.59 million in revenue.

Shares of Heartland Express were up 9% in pre-market trade on Monday.

