Heartland Express (HTLD) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 11.48

The average one-year price target for Heartland Express (NasdaqGS:HTLD) has been revised to $11.48 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.53% from the latest reported closing price of $13.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heartland Express. This is an decrease of 205 owner(s) or 54.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTLD is 0.03%, an increase of 55.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.63% to 34,409K shares. The put/call ratio of HTLD is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,642K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares , representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,167K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares , representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,149K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,090K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares , representing an increase of 15.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 23.76% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,008K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares , representing an increase of 20.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 75.46% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.