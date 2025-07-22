Heartflow, Inc. Announces Nationwide Coverage of Heartflow Plaque Analysis by UnitedHealthcare

Heartflow's Plaque Analysis will be covered by UnitedHealthcare, enhancing access to advanced CAD diagnostics starting October 1, 2025.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Heartflow, Inc.





, the leader in AI technology for coronary artery disease (CAD), today announced





Heartflow Plaque Analysis





will be covered by UnitedHealthcare across all lines of business, including Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Community plans. UnitedHealthcare is the first insurer to update its policies to cover Heartflow Plaque Analysis to fully align with the guidelines





recently issued





by radiology benefit manager EviCore.





“UnitedHealthcare’s decision to cover Heartflow Plaque Analysis nationwide is a tremendous step in advancing patient access to our proven AI-driven plaque technology,” said John Farquhar, President and CEO of Heartflow. “We are pleased that this major commercial payer recognizes the innovation and value that Heartflow’s technology can provide to its members and healthcare providers in diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease. This decision will increase access for early detection and quantification of plaque using our precision Plaque Analysis tool, setting a new standard for cardiovascular care coverage.”





The updated coverage will become effective October 1, 2025 for patients with acute or stable chest pain and mild-to-moderate narrowing of coronary arteries (1-70% stenosis) found on coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA). Expanded access will allow for greater adoption of Heartflow Plaque Analysis for clinicians to incorporate into their diagnostic and patient management protocols, delivering more personalized treatment.





Heartflow Plaque Analysis is the only FDA-cleared, AI-enabled, noninvasive plaque quantification tool with a reported 95% agreement with the gold standard, IVUS, in a prospective, global trial using blinded core lab adjudication.



1



It is proven to change medical management in over half of patients beyond CCTA alone, helping physicians to improve outcomes.



2







This coverage milestone follows the





recent presentation





of clinical outcomes from the DECIDE registry, which found management changes informed by Heartflow Plaque Analysis led to an average LDL cholesterol decrease of 18.7mg/dL.



3



This clinically significant reduction is associated with an estimated 15% decrease in the risk of a cardiac event, highlighting the potential of Heartflow Plaque Analysis to improve patient outcomes by guiding more effective medical therapy and interventions.



4







Heartflow is dedicated to transforming CAD from the leading cause of death to a disease that can be proactively managed for life. In the United States, CAD is estimated to be responsible for one heart attack every 40 seconds and one out of every five deaths.



5



Heartflow has been adopted by more than 1,400 institutions globally and continues to strengthen its commercial presence to make this cutting-edge solution more widely available to an increasingly diverse patient population worldwide.







About Heartflow, Inc.







Heartflow is advancing coronary care by transforming coronary artery disease into a screenable, diagnosable, and manageable condition.





Heartflow One





is the only complete, non-invasive, precision coronary care platform providing patient insights throughout the guideline-directed CCTA pathway. The AI-driven platform — including





Roadmap™ Analysis





,





FFR







CT







Analysis





and





Plaque Analysis





— is supported by the ACC/AHA Chest Pain Guideline and backed by more than 600 peer-reviewed publications. Heartflow has helped clinicians manage over 400,000 patients worldwide. Discover how we’re shaping the future of cardiovascular care at





www.heartflow.com





.







1





Narula et al. Prospective Deep Learning-based Quantitative Assessment of Coronary Plaque by CT Angiography Compared with Intravascular Ultrasound. EHJ 2024.









2





DECIDE Registry. Rinehart, et al., Presented at SCCT July 2025.









3





DECIDE Registry. Rinehart, et al., Presented at SCCT July 2025.









4





Collins et al. Lancet 2016. DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(16)31357-5









5





Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Heart Disease Facts. https://www.cdc.gov/heart-disease/data-research/facts-stats.



