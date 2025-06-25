HeartCore Enterprises Partners with Silver Egg Technology to Integrate AI-Driven Recommendation Engine into CMS Platform

HeartCore Enterprises partners with Silver Egg to integrate AI recommendations into its CMS, enhancing digital marketing capabilities.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a Tokyo-based enterprise software and data consulting firm, has announced a new OEM sales agreement with Silver Egg Technology to enhance its content management system (CMS) platform with an AI-driven recommendation engine called Aigent Recommender. This integration aims to position HeartCore as a leader in the underutilized market for automated recommendation solutions, targeting industries that have not traditionally adopted such technologies. Scheduled for launch on August 25, 2025, the Aigent Recommender will offer real-time, personalized content suggestions, improving customer engagement and operational efficiency. HeartCore plans to convert a significant portion of new CMS users from free to paid plans within a year of deploying this feature. The partnership builds on HeartCore's strategy to evolve its business model, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive recurring revenue through advanced AI capabilities, with an emphasis on extending the use of recommendation technology beyond typical e-commerce applications.

Potential Positives

HeartCore Enterprises has entered into a strategic OEM sales agreement with Silver Egg Technology to integrate an advanced AI-driven recommendation engine, enhancing its CMS platform and providing a competitive advantage in the market.

The partnership aims to unlock new use cases for AI recommendation technology across underutilized industries, potentially driving substantial new growth opportunities for HeartCore.

The integration of Aigent Recommender is expected to improve customer engagement and satisfaction by delivering personalized content and optimizing customer journeys.

HeartCore anticipates converting 30% of free CMS users to paid subscriptions within the first year by offering the recommendation feature as a standard function, contributing to recurring revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release places significant dependency on an OEM partnership with Silver Egg, which raises concerns about HeartCore's ability to independently innovate and develop its offerings without relying on external technology.

HeartCore's ambitious goal of converting 30% of free-tier customers to paid plans may indicate underlying challenges in customer retention and monetization strategies for their CMS platform.

The forward-looking statements section emphasizes uncertainties and risks associated with the new product launch, suggesting potential volatility in future performance or market acceptance.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between HeartCore and Silver Egg?

HeartCore has entered an OEM sales agreement with Silver Egg to enhance its CMS platform with AI-driven recommendation technology.

When is the Aigent Recommender expected to launch?

The Aigent Recommender feature is scheduled to launch on August 25, 2025.

How will Aigent Recommender benefit HeartCore's customers?

Aigent Recommender will deliver personalized content and enhance engagement by analyzing user behavior in real-time.

What industries does HeartCore aim to serve with AI recommendations?

HeartCore targets industries where recommendation engines have been underutilized, including B2B corporate websites and manufacturing portals.

What is HeartCore's goal with customer conversion from the free CMS version?

HeartCore aims to convert 30% of customers from the free version to paid plans within the first year of the new service.

$HTCR Insider Trading Activity

$HTCR insiders have traded $HTCR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAISHIN YASUI has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 123,669 shares for an estimated $84,492.

$HTCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $HTCR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”),



a leading enterprise software and data consulting services company based in Tokyo, has entered into an OEM sales agreement with Silver Egg Technology CO., Ltd. (“Silver Egg”) to enhance the digital marketing capabilities of its CMS platform. Under this partnership, HeartCore will integrate Silver Egg’s cutting-edge AI-driven recommendation engine,



Aigent Recommender



— a distinct competitive advantage that the Company believes will position itself as an early adopter in a largely untapped market for automated recommendation solutions.













Since 2024, HeartCore has strategically evolved its CMS business model to proactively serve customers and drive recurring revenue growth. This new partnership with Silver Egg builds on those initiatives by further improving the value and satisfaction delivered through the HeartCore CMS platform. As part of this strategy, HeartCore will integrate



Aigent Recommender



into its CMS, offering it both as a standard feature of HeartCore’s CMS and as a standalone product tentatively named



HeartCore Recommend



. Designed for broad adaption in areas where recommendation engines have traditionally been underutilized,



Aigent Recommender



delivers personalized content across a wider range of industries. Supported by HeartCore’s recently formed



Business Development (“BizDev”) team



, this new feature will act as a key driver for upselling and cross-selling to existing clients. As part of its ongoing strategy to proactively address customer needs and increase wallet share through enhanced platform features, HeartCore aims to convert 30% of customers who newly implement its CMS from the free version — where the recommendation feature will be included as a standard platform function — into paid plans within the first year of launching the new service.





As consumer behavior grows more complex with shifting expectations, diverse journeys, and evolving decision-making timelines, businesses must move beyond traditional mass marketing and embrace AI-driven data analysis to deliver hyper-personalized experiences that elevate the customer journey and maintain a competitive edge. Conventional recommendation engines have primarily been designed for large-scale e-commerce sites with extensive product catalogs and content libraries. As a result, industries like B2B corporate websites and manufacturing portals have seen limited adoption of recommendation technologies despite having valuable information assets. This gap has led to valuable information and content assets being underutilized, missed opportunities for customer engagement, and significant untapped potential for businesses. This strategic partnership aims to bridge this market gap, helping businesses unlock the full value of their content assets and drive new growth opportunities.











AI Recommendation Engine Features







Scheduled to launch on August 25, 2025, this new feature is designed to extend beyond traditional e-commerce applications, targeting areas where recommendation technology has been underutilized.



Aigent Recommender



is powered by proprietary AI technology, delivering real-time, personalized recommendations by analyzing user behavior and anticipating customer needs to ultimately help businesses maximize customer lifetime value. The Company believes that integrating



Aigent Recommender



into HeartCore’s CMS will enable seamless utilization of platform data to deliver tailored content to end users, enhancing engagement and satisfaction. Additionally,



HeartCore Recommend



extends its benefits to companies outside the HeartCore ecosystem, expanding its market reach to a broader audience seeking advanced, AI-powered recommendation solutions.





Key features include:









Eliminating the need for complex analysis using specialized access analysis tools.



AI automatically analyzes customer behavior in real time, delivering optimal recommendations and significantly reducing the analytical workload on staff — boosting operational efficiency and frontline productivity.



AI automatically analyzes customer behavior in real time, delivering optimal recommendations and significantly reducing the analytical workload on staff — boosting operational efficiency and frontline productivity.





Low-code integration via HeartCore CMS @function feature





.



This streamlined implementation makes it easy to personalize underutilized content, such as announcements and article lists, to enhance content value and deepen customer engagement.



This streamlined implementation makes it easy to personalize underutilized content, such as announcements and article lists, to enhance content value and deepen customer engagement.





Improved customer experience and sales efficiency through AI-driven personalization.



By automating the delivery of relevant information based on real-time user behavior, organizations can elevate customer satisfaction while improving overall productivity.















These features go beyond basic product recommendations, helping address broader digital marketing challenges such as automated lead nurturing, customer journey optimization, and maximizing conversion rate.





HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno commented: “Last year, we introduced a series of strategic enhancements across our CMS business and platform to address customer needs more proactively. This new partnership builds on that momentum. We believe that



Aigent Recommender’s



integrated AI tool represents a significant competitive advantage, one that further sets us apart from many in the industry and will unlock new use cases in areas where recommendation technologies have traditionally been underutilized. With a strong customer base spanning our core business, subsidiaries, and established partners, we expect this product to further strengthen our ability to upsell and cross-sell. Our BizDev team will play a central role in driving this initiative forward, and we remain focused on evolving our business model, expanding recurring revenue streams, and increasing wallet share.”







About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.







Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with offices in New York and San Francisco, CA, HeartCore is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design.





HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises.





HeartCore’s Go IPO



SM



consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S.





Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at



https://heartcore-enterprises.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.







HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Matt Glover and John Yi







HTCR@gateway-grp.com







(949) 574-3860





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5cb84c0-c17f-40b4-9398-cccf77eb4827





