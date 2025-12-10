BioTech
BEAT

HeartBeam Granted FDA Clearance For First Cable-Free 12-Lead ECG For At-Home Assessment

December 10, 2025 — 07:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT), a medical technology company, announced Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for the Company's groundbreaking 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) synthesis software for the assessment of arrhythmias.

This clearance follows HeartBeam's successful appeal of a prior Not Substantially Equivalent (NSE) determination.

Unlike any single-lead or 6-lead consumer device, HeartBeam's patented cable-free technology captures the heart's electrical signals in three non-coplanar dimensions and synthesizes them into a 12-lead ECG representation.

This allows patients to obtain an ECG reading for their arrhythmia from the comfort of home, or wherever they happen to be, representing a new level of convenience and peace of mind. The synthesized 12-lead ECG is promptly reviewed by an on-demand, board-certified cardiologist.

With this FDA clearance, the company intends to initiate a limited U.S. commercial launch in the first quarter of 2026. This limited market release will enable the Company to validate real world performance and establish reference sites for broader commercialization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BEAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.