HeartBeam (BEAT) Price Target Increased by 16.22% to 5.48

The average one-year price target for HeartBeam (NasdaqCM:BEAT) has been revised to $5.48 / share. This is an increase of 16.22% from the prior estimate of $4.72 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 270.44% from the latest reported closing price of $1.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in HeartBeam. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEAT is 0.00%, an increase of 47.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.33% to 4,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 605K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAT by 42.12% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 485K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing an increase of 55.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAT by 26.48% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 454K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 57.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAT by 36.34% over the last quarter.

Smith, Salley & Associates holds 368K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 306K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAT by 21.90% over the last quarter.

