Heart Test announces CMS included AI-ECG tech in 2025 OPPS final rule

Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, CMS, has included AI-ECG technology in the 2025 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System, OPPS, final rule under assignment APC 5734. This approval would allow outpatient settings to receive reimbursement for HeartSciences’ MyoVista wavECGTM algorithm and MyoVista Insights low ejection fraction algorithm, upon FDA clearance. The payment rate is expected to be $125.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HSCS:

3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 9/25/24

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.