Heart Murmur In Dogs: Symptoms And Treatments

Simply having a dog in your life can provide numerous physical health benefits, including a lower heart rate, lower blood pressure and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Since they’re looking out for us, it’s our job to ensure they have proper heart health.

Dogs can’t tell you how they’re feeling, but your vet can check your dog’s heart health, picking up on signs and symptoms that you wouldn’t otherwise notice, such as a heart murmur.

While heart murmurs aren’t necessarily something to worry about, they are something to be aware of as dog owners.

Here’s a look at heart murmurs, the symptoms to look out for and treatment options.

What Is Heart Murmur in Dogs?

When your veterinarian listens to your pet’s heart, they are listening for two distinct sounds: lub and dub.

Sometimes, an abnormal, additional sound can be heard between those two distinct sounds, according to the University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center. They’re usually caused by turbulent blood flow.

Heart murmurs are usually described by the following characteristics:

Their timing: Whether they occur continuously or only intermittently

Their intensity: Determined by whether they can be heard easily or with difficulty

Their location

Not every single heart murmur is an indication of a heart disorder. The Merck Veterinary Manual notes that “innocent murmurs can be detected in healthy puppies less than 6 months of age.”

“Heart murmurs can be congenital, the pet is born with the murmur, or acquired, meaning the pet develops a murmur over time,” says Dr. Kimberly Nelsen, D.V.M., a veterinarian and area medical director in Virginia/West Virginia of IndeVets, a nationwide veterinary staffing service.

A heart murmur could also be the first signs your dog has heart disease, or simply caused by a number of things, including:

Breed predisposition (i.e., Chihuahuas and toy poodles)

Systemic disease—for example, dogs that have low red blood cell counts

Severe infections, including dental disease

Mitral valve disease

A hole in the heart

Narrowing within a chamber

“The most common causes of heart murmurs are, by far, congenital and breed/age related,” Nelsen notes.

Symptoms and Behaviors of Dogs With Heart Murmur

Many cases of heart murmurs have no signs or symptoms. They’re most commonly identified during a routine wellness exam for your dog, says Dr. Preston Turano, D.V.M., a veterinarian and spokesperson with Figo Pet Insurance.

“Typically, owners will not notice many symptoms or behaviors of a dog with a low-grade heart murmur,” Nelsen says. “Often these dogs appear normal at home.”

If the heart murmur does progress into heart disease, pet parents may notice the following symptoms:

Difficulty breathing

Exercise intolerance

Coughing

Decreased appetite

Changes in energy level or stamina

Weakness

Collapsing

What Are the Stages of Heart Murmurs in Dogs?

Heart murmurs are graded on a scale from 1 to 6, according to Nelsen.

How to Test for Heart Murmurs In Dogs

The only way to detect if your dog has a heart murmur is with a physical exam by their veterinarian.

“During this exam the veterinarian will use a stethoscope to carefully listen to the heart to evaluate for any abnormal heart sounds,” Nelsen says. “If abnormal heart sounds are detected, the veterinarian will often recommend a consultation with a veterinary cardiologist.”

Nelsen adds the veterinary cardiologist will evaluate many of the same things as a regular cardiologist, with possible additional testing needed.

Additional cardiology exams may include:

Physical exam and consultation: The cardiologist will take the dog’s full history and conduct a physical exam, which may include an examination of the dog’s mouth, eyes, veins in the neck, heartbeat and pulse.

The cardiologist will take the dog’s full history and conduct a physical exam, which may include an examination of the dog’s mouth, eyes, veins in the neck, heartbeat and pulse. Blood pressure recording: High blood pressure is not common in dogs but can occur with other medical conditions, including kidney disease, thyroid, or adrenal gland disease.

High blood pressure is not common in dogs but can occur with other medical conditions, including kidney disease, thyroid, or adrenal gland disease. Resting ECG or EKG: The resting ECG is used to evaluate and identify the heart’s electrical rhythm and identify any abnormal beats.

The resting ECG is used to evaluate and identify the heart’s electrical rhythm and identify any abnormal beats. Ambulatory ECG: An ECG recorder is used for 24 to 48 hours to capture the dog’s heart rate and frequency of abnormal beats.

An ECG recorder is used for 24 to 48 hours to capture the dog’s heart rate and frequency of abnormal beats. Echocardiography: An ultrasound image of the dog’s heart is taken along with the large blood vessels in order to examine the anatomy and mechanical function of the dog’s heart.

An ultrasound image of the dog’s heart is taken along with the large blood vessels in order to examine the anatomy and mechanical function of the dog’s heart. Cardiac catheterization: In more severe cases, the cardiologist may recommend a catheter be inserted into the blood vessels in order to more closely examine the heart chambers and blood vessels.

Treatment Costs for Dogs With a Heart Murmur

The total cost for treating a heart murmur in dogs will vary depending on a variety of factors, including where you live, the cause and grade of the heart murmur, and the level of intervention that is required.

And in some cases, the heart murmur may not require any treatment.

In general, Nelsen says the costs associated with treating a heart murmur include:

Veterinarian exam (this may be needed more than four times a year): $40 to $85 per visit.

(this may be needed more than four times a year): $40 to $85 per visit. Veterinary cardiologist consult (usually once a year, but could be as often as every three months): $400 to $1,000 per visit

(usually once a year, but could be as often as every three months): $400 to $1,000 per visit Daily lifelong medications (for dogs with a higher grade murmur): $50 to $150

(for dogs with a higher grade murmur): $50 to $150 Regular blood work (required either twice a year or every 2-3 months when a dog is on medications): $50 to $350

(required either twice a year or every 2-3 months when a dog is on medications): $50 to $350 Heart supportive diet: varies, depending on brand and portion size

Is a Heart Murmur Covered by Pet Insurance?

Whether your pet insurance covers treatment for a heart murmur will depend on your individual coverage plan, and whether your dog was diagnosed before or after the coverage started.

Owners should read their pet insurance coverage carefully.

“Pet insurance policies tend to cover diseases that develop over time after the patient has been established with the insurance company,” says Dr. Dwight Alleyne, D.V.M., veterinary advisor at Better Pet, an educational website for pet parents. “There are some company policies that may not cover a heart murmur if it is determined to be due to congenital causes.”

There are also some pet insurance companies that do cover pre-existing conditions with limitations.

What Is the Life Expectancy of Dogs With Heart Murmur?

The life expectancy of a dog with a heart murmur will depend on several factors.

“It depends on what type of heart murmur is present, the diseases associated with it, and the age of the pet,” says Dr. Grant Little, D.V.M., a veterinarian expert with JustAnswer.com, an expert Q&A platform.

“An older dog can develop a heart murmur and sometimes have no clinical symptoms before they pass away from old age,” Little adds. “Others may develop severe heart murmurs at birth that left without intervention can lead to severe heart failure within 3 to 6 months.”

For dogs who develop a heart murmur due to mitral valve disease, there is a better prognosis, says Turano.

“If diagnosed early, with minimal clinical signs, most dogs can live long, happy lives with proper monitoring and treatment,” Turano says.

Are Heart Murmurs Common in Senior Dogs?

Heart murmurs are very common in senior dogs.

“Heart murmurs are more common in senior small breed dogs because they are commonly caused by degenerative changes that occur over time,” Alleyne says.

The Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine notes that murmurs usually involve one of the heart’s valves, which is most commonly caused by a progressive degeneration of the mitral valve. Larger breeds often develop murmurs, as well, due to cardiomyopathy, which is cardiac muscle disease.

