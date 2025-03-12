Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. Announces Strategic Initiatives for Revenue Growth and Enhanced Customer Engagement

HCWC expands revenue and customer engagement through operational efficiencies, new leadership roles, and in-house baking commissaries.

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (HCWC), which operates 19 natural and organic grocery stores across six states, recently provided a shareholder update focusing on its growth strategies for 2025. The company plans to enhance operational efficiencies, introduce new revenue streams, and invest in key leadership roles to strengthen customer engagement. Chairman and CEO Jeff Holman stated that strategic investments will position HCWC for sustainable growth while reinforcing community ties. Notably, HCWC is implementing in-house baking commissaries and launching a wholesale business to increase revenue. Additionally, the company is expanding its leadership team to improve merchandising, marketing, and food service operations, aiming to foster customer loyalty through enhanced rewards programs and targeted marketing initiatives.

HCWC is expanding its revenue streams through the implementation of in-house baking commissaries and plans to launch a wholesale business, which is expected to drive additional traffic and generate significant new revenue.

The company is making strategic investments in leadership roles, bringing in experienced industry professionals to optimize operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive profitability.

HCWC is focusing on operational efficiencies and proven retail strategies that are enhancing supply chain efficiencies, ultimately expected to improve scalability and profitability.

The enhancement of customer loyalty initiatives and targeted marketing strategies is designed to increase store traffic and strengthen the company's competitive position in the market.

The company is in the process of restructuring and winding down its wholesale distribution operations, which may indicate struggles in that segment.

Dependence on new revenue streams, such as baking commissaries and wholesale business, raises concerns about the sustainability and reliability of income sources.

What are HCWC's key growth drivers for 2025?

HCWC's growth drivers include operational efficiencies, new revenue streams, investment in leadership, and enhanced customer engagement.

How is HCWC improving operational efficiencies?

HCWC is optimizing operations by enhancing supply chain efficiencies and strengthening relationships with brand partners through collaboration and data-driven decisions.

What new revenue streams is HCWC creating?

HCWC is implementing in-house baking commissaries and launching a wholesale business to supply baked goods to local restaurants and businesses.

How is HCWC enhancing customer engagement?

HCWC is strengthening customer loyalty initiatives with improved rewards programs and targeted marketing campaigns to increase store traffic.

What leadership roles has HCWC expanded?

HCWC has added key leadership roles, including Director of Merchandising and Data Analyst, bringing a combined 35 years of industry experience.

$HCWC Insider Trading Activity

$HCWC insiders have traded $HCWC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCWC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY ELLIOT HOLMAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

JOHN OLLET (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

CHRISTOPHER SANTI (President) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

HCWC expanding revenue streams while strengthening infrastructure and customer engagement







HOLLYWOOD, FL, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (“HCWC” or the “Company”) (NYSEAM: HCWC), a holding company operating 19 natural and organic grocery stores across six states, provides a shareholder update highlighting its key growth drivers for 2025, which include operational efficiencies, new revenue streams, investment in key leadership roles and enhanced customer engagement.





Healthy Choice Wellness Chairman and CEO Jeff Holman commented, “We are making strategic investments that position HCWC for sustainable growth. By fortifying our team, expanding revenue generation, and enhancing customer engagement, we continue to build a solid foundation for profitability. These initiatives not only drive financial growth but also reinforce our commitment to the local communities and respected customers we serve. With a data-driven approach and a focus on innovation in the health and wellness retail sector, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders.”







Operational Efficiencies & Proven Retail Strategies







HCWC is executing recognized, industry-leading retail tactics to optimize operations and drive sales by enhancing supply chain efficiencies. By strengthening relationships with brand partners through strategic collaboration and data-driven decision making, the Company expects to continue improving scalability and ultimately profitability. Additionally, in 2025, these tactics have started to generate a secondary revenue stream that HCWC management believes will begin covering a large portion of monthly operating expenses by the end of 2025.







Baking Commissaries to Create New Revenue Streams







HCWC has initiated the implementation of new in-house baking commissaries at the following banners: Mother Earth’s Storehouse (serving Mother Earth’s Storehouse and all 8 Green’s Natural Foods Stores), Ada’s Natural Market (serving Ada’s Natural Market and all 3 Paradise Stores), and GreenAcres Market Bradley Fair (serving all 5 GreenAcres Market stores). These commissaries will generate new revenue while driving additional traffic to retail locations. Additionally, the Company intends to launch a wholesale business to supply bread and pies to local restaurants and businesses, further establishing its commitment to serving local communities.







Investment in Growth-Oriented Leadership Roles







The Company has expanded leadership to include the following key roles:







Director of Merchandising: Leads co-op program sales and execution while overseeing product data and metrics.







Data Analyst: Focused on optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of the co-op program and product performance.







Marketing Manager: Manages the customer rewards program and marketing strategies to drive traffic and increase same-store sales.







National Food Service Manager: Standardizing and launching food service programs across all locations, creating new revenue streams through in-store bakeries and commissaries.The industry veterans hired by HCWC to fill these roles bring a combined 35 years of industry related experience to the Company.









Enhanced Customer Engagement & Loyalty Programs







HCWC is strengthening customer loyalty initiatives through its enhanced, unified rewards programs and targeted marketing. Additionally, the Company is expanding seasonal and localized marketing campaigns to increase store traffic and competitive positioning while leveraging data-driven insights to improve promotional effectiveness and personalization.







About Healthy Choice Wellness Corp.







Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.





Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates:







Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items



Paradise Health & Nutrition’s three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items



Mother Earth’s Storehouse, an organic and health food and vitamin store in New York’s Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years



Greens Natural Foods’ eight stores in New York and New Jersey, offering a selection of 100% organic produce and all-natural, non-GMO groceries and bulk foods; a wide selection of local products; an organic juice and smoothie bar; a fresh foods department, which offers fresh and healthy “grab & go” foods; a full selection of vitamins & supplements; as well as health and beauty products.



Ellwood Thompson’s, an organic and natural health food and vitamin store located in Richmond, Virginia



Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty and personal care products on its website





www.TheVitaminStore.com







.









Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income, or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans, including our recent exit from, and winding down of our wholesale distribution operations. In addition, when used in this release, the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” and “plans” and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.





Factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in demand for our products, the introduction of new products, our ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of our liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC.







Contact Information







Healthy Choice Wellness Corp.





3800 North 28th Way, Hollywood, FL 33020





305-600-5004





Email:





ir@hcwc.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.