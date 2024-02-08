Markets

Healthpeak Properties Q4 Profit Rises

February 08, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $70.8 million or $0.13 per share, compared to $6.4 million or $0.01 per share last year.

Nareit funds from operations for the quarter was $263.8 million or $0.48 per share, compared to $192.2 million or $0.35 per share last year.

AFFO for the quarter was $196.6 million or $0.36 per share, compared to $194.4 million or $0.36 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $553.7 million, compared to $524.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.10 per share on revenues of $551.73 million for the quarter.

For full-year 2024, the company expects earnings of $0.07 to $0.13 per share, Nareit FFO per share of $1.54 to $1.60, FFO as adjusted per share of $1.73 to $1.79 and AFFO per share of $1.50 to $1.56.

