Healthcare Services Group Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $31.24 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $11.92 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $466.68 million from $437.81 million last year.

Healthcare Services Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.24 Mln. vs. $11.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $466.68 Mln vs. $437.81 Mln last year.

