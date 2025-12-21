Health In Tech (HIT) Price Target Increased by 16.13% to 4.59

The average one-year price target for Health In Tech (NasdaqCM:HIT) has been revised to $4.59 / share. This is an increase of 16.13% from the prior estimate of $3.95 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 237.50% from the latest reported closing price of $1.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health In Tech. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 76.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIT is 0.00%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 203.83% to 1,167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ancora Advisors holds 121K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 120K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 116K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 110K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing a decrease of 15.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIT by 47.61% over the last quarter.

Arete Wealth Advisors holds 67K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIT by 206.01% over the last quarter.

