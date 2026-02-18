Health Catalyst Appoints Ben Albert As CEO

Markets
February 18, 2026

(RTTNews) - Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) said it has appointed President and Chief Operating Officer Ben Albert as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board, effective February 12.

Albert succeeds Dan Burton, who stepped down as CEO and board member as part of an accelerated succession plan. Burton is expected to remain with the company as a strategic advisor during the transition.

Albert brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare leadership and joined Health Catalyst in 2025 following its acquisition of Upfront Healthcare Services, where he served as CEO. The company said he has already undertaken initiatives to streamline operations and align resources with key strategic priorities aimed at improving financial performance and returning the business to growth.

Health Catalyst also announced plans to reduce its board size to five directors prior to the 2026 annual meeting. Several directors have stepped down or will depart in the coming months as part of the restructuring.

