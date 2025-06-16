Markets
Health Canada Approves Abbott's Whole Blood Rapid Test To Assess Concussions

June 16, 2025 — 08:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Monday said that its i-STAT TBI test cartridge for use with whole blood has been approved by the Health Canada.

The test, run on Abbott's portable i-STAT Alinity instrument, uses whole blood to assess mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussion at the patient's bedside with results obtaining in 15 minutes. Previously, the tests used to help assess mTBI were only authorized for use with plasma or serum.

"With this approval, right from the patient's bedside, clinicians are now able to order a rapid blood test that can provide powerful objective information, quickly. This dramatically changes the efficiency in the emergency room and helps optimize patient care," said Beth McQuiston, senior medical director in Abbott's diagnostics business.

