News & Insights

Stocks

Healius Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

November 25, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Healius Limited announced a change in the shareholding interests of its Director, Paul Anderson, with the acquisition of 37,837 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This purchase increases his holdings in the company, highlighting potential confidence in Healius’ performance and future prospects. Investors may view this as a positive signal, reflecting potential growth opportunities for the company.

For further insights into AU:HLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.