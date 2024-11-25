Healius Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.
Healius Limited announced a change in the shareholding interests of its Director, Paul Anderson, with the acquisition of 37,837 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This purchase increases his holdings in the company, highlighting potential confidence in Healius’ performance and future prospects. Investors may view this as a positive signal, reflecting potential growth opportunities for the company.
