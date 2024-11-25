Healius Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Healius Limited announced a change in the shareholding interests of its Director, Paul Anderson, with the acquisition of 37,837 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This purchase increases his holdings in the company, highlighting potential confidence in Healius’ performance and future prospects. Investors may view this as a positive signal, reflecting potential growth opportunities for the company.

For further insights into AU:HLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.