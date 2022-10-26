Headlines not exactly weathering climate change

Whirl. Wind. Of late, ESGs has been in the middle of the swirl, according to Canada.constructionconnect.com. In light of the trio of culprits: the growth of inflation and interest rates, not to mention the invasion of Ukraine – all of which are reverberating across the entire world, it probably hardly rates as breaking news that climate change isn’t exactly dominating headlines.

Still, though, construction project designers, owners and builders must keep their noses to the proverbial grindstone. That means developing strong Environmental Social Governance policies and making sure that embedded in the corporate culture are verification, compliance and reporting.

At the same time, it’s also important to address the “Social” and “Governance” portions, Conor Chill of MLT Aikins in Calgary told the Daily Commercial News.

When it comes down to it, ESGs are one more manifestation of the globalist movement, according to protecttheharvest.com.

“‘Stakeholder capitalism,’ a model I first proposed a half-century ago, positions private corporations as trustees of society, and is clearly the best response to today’s social and environmental challenges,” World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab wrote in 2019. “We should seize this moment to ensure that stakeholder capitalism remains the new dominant model."

esg

social

