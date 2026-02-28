The Head Fake: Buying the Chinese Stocks Post-Ruling Dip

Markets rarely move in straight lines, and the reaction to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on tariffs is a perfect example of investor psychology at work. On Feb. 20, 2026, the high court declared the IEEPA-based tariffs unlawful, triggering an immediate relief rally across the e-commerce sector. However, that optimism quickly faded as headlines shifted to a potential Plan B, a proposed 15% global tariff. This whiplash has left many investors on the sidelines, fearing they might catch a falling knife.

Current market data suggests this hesitation is a head fake. The fear of a counter-move is masking the improved long-term reality for major players like Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD). While political rhetoric remains heated, the legal landscape has shifted in favor of stability. For investors willing to look past the daily volatility, the current dip offers a compelling entry point into two companies trading at historic valuation discounts.

Why The Bark Is Worse Than The Bite

The significance of the Supreme Court's Feb. 20 decision cannot be overstated. By striking down the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) for establishing broad tariffs, the court effectively removed the worst-case scenario from the table. Investors previously feared sudden, arbitrary duties of 60% or more on Chinese goods. That threat is now legally difficult to execute without Congressional approval.

This brings us to the fear of a Plan B: a 15% global tariff. While no retailer wants higher taxes, a flat 15% rate is a known quantity. Global commerce giants regularly deal with currency fluctuations of more than 15%. Companies can model for this, adjust pricing, and optimize supply chains.

For retail giants with massive economies of scale, certainty is often more valuable than low rates. The removal of tail risk, the threat of business-ending sanctions overnight, creates a legal floor for the sector. The market is currently pricing in the political noise of Plan B while ignoring the structural safety net the Supreme Court just installed. The volatility we see today is simply the market recalibrating to a new, more predictable set of rules.

Alibaba: The AI Giant Wakes Up

Alibaba Group’s stock is trading around the $145 level, and despite the negative headlines, there are indications of strong institutional support. The company is approaching a critical catalyst: its fiscal Q3 2026 earnings report, scheduled for March 5, 2026.

While the market obsesses over trade wars, Alibaba is quietly transforming its business.

On Feb. 16, 2026, Alibaba Cloud launched Qwen 3.5, a trillion-parameter AI model. This is not just a solid technical achievement; it positions Alibaba as a direct competitor to U.S. tech sector giants in the race for AI infrastructure.

The company is pivoting from being just an online retailer to becoming a cloud utility provider for the Asian market.

Investors should focus on the following metrics:

Valuation: Alibaba trades at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of approximately 21.05 and a forward P/E of roughly 19.38. Compared to U.S. cloud hyperscalers trading at 30x or 40x earnings, BABA offers significant value.

Alibaba trades at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of approximately 21.05 and a forward P/E of roughly 19.38. Compared to U.S. cloud hyperscalers trading at 30x or 40x earnings, BABA offers significant value. Income: The stock pays an annual dividend of 95 cents per share, yielding about 0.62%. With a payout ratio of only ~13%, the dividend is safe and has room to grow.

The stock pays an annual dividend of 95 cents per share, yielding about 0.62%. With a payout ratio of only ~13%, the dividend is safe and has room to grow. Resilience: Despite recent headlines about the Pentagon List causing jitters, Alibaba’s growth in domestic China and Southeast Asia provides a buffer against U.S.-specific restrictions.

Investors selling ahead of the March 5 earnings may be missing the forest for the trees. The cloud and AI narrative is likely to take center stage, potentially overshadowing legacy retail concerns.

PDD Holdings: Priced For Imperfection

PDD Holdings represents a different, albeit riskier, opportunity. PDD Holdings’ stock price is down approximately 6% year-to-date, trading around $106.

The lag is understandable: PDD’s Temu platform relied heavily on the de minimis loophole, which allowed shipments under $800 to enter the U.S. duty-free.

With that loophole closed and duties hitting 54%, the business model faces a stress test.

However, PDD is already adapting. The company is aggressively shifting toward a local fulfillment model. By storing inventory in U.S. warehouses, Temu can offer faster delivery speeds while mitigating the chaos of cross-border customs.

This transition raises costs in the short term, but it builds a more sustainable, mature business model in the long term.

The market is pricing PDD as if these challenges are insurmountable, creating a massive disconnect:

The Metric to Watch: PDD trades at a forward P/E of just 10.44.

PDD trades at a forward P/E of just 10.44. The Disconnect: Buying a company with double-digit revenue growth for roughly 10 times earnings provides a massive margin of safety.

Recent options data for PDD Holdings shows a high volume of put options purchased on Feb. 21. In market psychology, peak pessimism is often a contrarian buy signal. With earnings estimated for March 19, 2026, the bar for success is set incredibly low. Any positive surprise regarding their U.S. logistics pivot could spark a sharp repricing.

Always Buy The Fear

The Alibaba Head Fake is a classic example of the market reacting to political rhetoric rather than corporate reality. The Supreme Court has provided a layer of legal protection that did not exist a month ago. Meanwhile, Alibaba is executing a high-tech AI pivot, and PDD is re-engineering its logistics network.

For investors, the strategy is clear. Alibaba represents the quality play heading into its March 5 earnings, a financial fortress with a growing AI tailwind. PDD represents the value play, a stock priced for disaster that is actively solving its problems. Volatility often transfers wealth from the impatient to the patient. Current prices appear to offer a favorable risk-reward ratio for those willing to look past the headlines.

