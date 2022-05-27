Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core High Dividend ETF, which added 19,800,000 units, or a 20.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of HDV, in morning trading today Exxon Mobil is trading flat, and Abbvie is lower by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares UltraShort Yen, which added 199,290 units, for a 39.9% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: HDV, YCS: Big ETF Inflows

