HDV vs. SCHD: Which Dividend ETF Is Best?

Key Points

HDV charges a marginally higher expense ratio than SCHD but has outperformed over the past year.

SCHD offers a higher dividend yield and greater diversification across its 101 holdings.

Both funds tilt toward energy and consumer defensive sectors, but HDV concentrates more heavily in its top holdings.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Core High Dividend ETF ›

Both Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHD) and iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT:HDV) are designed to give investors access to U.S. companies with a track record of paying dividends, though they differ in methodology and market coverage. SCHD is lower-cost and more diversified, while HDV has delivered stronger recent returns with a greater sector concentration.

This comparison looks at their fees, performance, portfolio makeup, risk profile, and other key factors to help investors decide which may fit their goals.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SCHD HDV Issuer Schwab iShares Expense ratio 0.06% 0.08% 1-yr return (as of 3/11/26) 16.12% 17.6% Dividend yield 3.4% 2.93% Beta 0.65 0.42 AUM $83.7 billion $13.2 billion

HDV charges a slightly higher fee than SCHD, though the gap is small. SCHD also offers a higher dividend yield, so cost-conscious income seekers may find it more affordable with a stronger payout profile.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SCHD HDV Max drawdown (5 y) -16.82% -15.39% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,294 $1,430

What's inside

HDV tracks a basket of 74 high-dividend-paying U.S. stocks, with a notable tilt toward energy (27%) and consumer staples (27%) sectors, and a strong presence in healthcare (17%). Its top holdings — ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Johnson & Johnson — make up a sizable portion of the portfolio, reflecting a more concentrated approach. The fund has a 15-year track record, which may appeal to those seeking a longer operating history.

SCHD spreads its assets across 101 holdings, with greater diversification and sector allocations focused on energy (21%), consumer defensive (19%), and healthcare (16%). Its top positions — Lockheed Martin, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron — are each under 5% of assets, supporting a less concentrated risk profile. Both funds avoid leverage, currency hedging, or ESG overlays.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

SCHD’s lower expense ratio, higher dividend yield, and larger portfolio may appeal to investors. However, HDV boasts a slightly higher return over both one- and five-year periods and appears to be less volatile than SCHD. Both ETFs naturally hold stocks in more defensive market sectors like energy and consumer staples because companies in those sectors tend to pay high dividends. Yet SCHD’s more concentrated approach means its top holdings make up a greater percentage of its overall portfolio, which can work well when those companies are strong, but may hurt performance if they stumble.

Investing in dividend-paying stocks is a great way to establish some passive, reliable income for your portfolio, whether you choose to reinvest the money to buy more shares or cash it out to pay for other expenses or investments. Another bonus of dividend-paying stocks is that their underlying companies tend to be resilient investments regardless of market conditions, so they’re also a safe place to park your money if you’re worried about a market downturn.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Core High Dividend ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Core High Dividend ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Core High Dividend ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $508,607!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,746!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 933% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 13, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has positions in Johnson & Johnson and Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.