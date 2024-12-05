HDEF Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the HDEF ETF (Symbol: HDEF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.28, changing hands as high as $25.35 per share. HDEF shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDEF's low point in its 52 week range is $23.2893 per share, with $27.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.