HD Unveils AI Takeoffs Solution to Improve Accuracy for Pro Customers

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is focused on creating a seamless experience for customers. The company has been progressing well on its "One Home Depot" investment plan, which focuses on expanding the supply chain, technology investments and digital enhancements.



In the latest development, the company has introduced Blueprint Takeoffs, an AI-powered solution created to help professional renovators, remodelers and builders generate faster, convenient and cost-effective material lists and estimates. By leveraging advanced AI, HD’s Blueprint Takeoffs tool can produce a complete materials list and project quote within days, cutting down a process that earlier used to require weeks. Professionals can then purchase all required materials directly through The Home Depot, streamlining procurement by consolidating the entire process with a single supplier.



The Blueprint Takeoffs solution is the newest addition to The Home Depot’s comprehensive suite of Pro tools designed to support projects of all sizes—from minor renovations to complex builds. This suite includes trade credit for greater purchasing power, robust order management and flexible delivery options such as same-day, next-day or scheduled delivery, plus two-hour pickup. Pros also benefit from project planning tools, customizable account management, dedicated sales and service support, and preferred pricing on frequently purchased materials.



The Home Depot’s AI-powered Blueprint Takeoffs tool streamlines construction planning by producing complete material lists and quotes for single-family builds. Pros can purchase all materials from one source, supported by The Home Depot’s dedicated Pro team. The tool enhances accuracy, efficiency and convenience, and complements the company’s broader suite of Pro services, including delivery options, trade credit, project planning tools and preferred pricing.



To access the Blueprint Takeoff tool, Pros can contact their Outside Sales Representative or visit the Pro Desk at any Home Depot store. The Pro team will review the project in detail to understand its full scope, then generate the complete materials list and estimate using the Blueprint Takeoffs solution.

Home Depot remains focused on expanding its business and is positioned to capture market share. The company has been creating an interconnected experience for customers, enhancing the pro wallet through its unique ecosystem of capabilities and expanding its store footprint.



The company’s interconnected retail strategy and robust technology infrastructure have been encouraging. Improved search capabilities, an enhanced Pro site experience and strong fulfillment capabilities have been driving online conversions. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s strategy of providing an interconnected experience resonates well with customers.



Shares of this home-improvement retailer have lost 18.5% compared with the industryz’s 24.3% decline in the past year.

