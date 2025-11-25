Markets

HD Hyundai Wins $1.46 Bln Order For 8 Ultra-Large Container Ships

November 25, 2025 — 10:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Co., Ltd. (267250.KS) announced on Tuesday that it has landed a major $1.46 billion order from HMM for eight 13,400-TEU dual-fuel container ships its largest container-ship order volume since 2007.

The ships, featuring LNG dual-fuel engines and bigger fuel tanks for improved efficiency, are being constructed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Samho, with deliveries planned for the first half of 2029.

So far this year, HD Hyundai has received orders amounting to 720,000 TEU. They're also integrating cutting-edge technology, like the HiNAS autonomous navigation system, which has demonstrated a 15 percent boost in fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

Hyundai closed Tuesday's trading at KRW 202,500.00, up KRW 2,000.00 or 1.00 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.