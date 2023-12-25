News & Insights

HD Hyundai Teams Up With Google Cloud For Digital Transformation With AI

December 25, 2023 — 09:29 pm EST

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, said it has partnered with Google Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation using generative AI technology.

HD Hyundai stated that the the collaboration will introduce generative AI across its core businesses, including its shipbuilding and construction machinery businesses in Korea. Google Cloud will provide enterprise solutions like its Vertex AI platform to develop industry-specific AI applications.

HD Hyundai said it has already piloted a Generative AI service for after-sales calls at its construction equipment division. The collaboration with Google Cloud commenced in July 2023. It plans to establish a long-term AI roadmap to lead digital and business innovation.

