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HD Hyundai Q1 Earnings Rise

May 13, 2026 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (329180.KS), on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 781.2 billion from KRW 219.2 billion in the prior year.

Operating income jumped to KRW 2.83 trillion from KRW 12.86 trillion in the prior year.

Net sales increased to KRW 19.06 trillion from KRW 170.87 trillion in the previous year.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is currently trading 2.12% higher at KRW 723,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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