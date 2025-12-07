HD Hyundai Explores New Shipyard In India

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai announced that it has begun reviewing plans to establish a new shipyard in India, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy. On Sunday, December 7, the company announced it had signed a strategic partnership with the Tamil Nadu state government to advance the project.

The initiative aligns with India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which aims to position the country among the world's top five shipbuilding and shipping nations. As part of this vision, the Indian government is considering both the expansion of existing shipyards and the creation of new facilities. Five states—including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh—have been shortlisted as potential sites, with the final location yet to be determined.

Earlier this month, HD Hyundai also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a state-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, to collaborate on maritime and port crane development. Headquartered in Bengaluru, BEML operates across defense, aerospace, mining, construction, and rail sectors, with multiple manufacturing bases in southern India.

Through this partnership, HD Hyundai aims to strengthen cooperation with BEML across the crane manufacturing process—from design and production to quality assurance. The company plans to gradually build port crane manufacturing capabilities within India and expand its business by supplying goliath and jib cranes to local shipyards.

This collaboration builds on HD Hyundai's recent achievements. In February, its affiliate HD Hyundai Samho delivered a 600-ton Goliath crane to Cochin Shipyard, India's largest state-owned shipbuilder. In August, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering announced the acquisition of HD Hyundai Eco Vina from Doosan Enerbility, further reinforcing Hyundai's expansion in the crane business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.