Markets

HD Hyundai Explores New Shipyard In India

December 07, 2025 — 08:54 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai announced that it has begun reviewing plans to establish a new shipyard in India, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy. On Sunday, December 7, the company announced it had signed a strategic partnership with the Tamil Nadu state government to advance the project.

The initiative aligns with India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which aims to position the country among the world's top five shipbuilding and shipping nations. As part of this vision, the Indian government is considering both the expansion of existing shipyards and the creation of new facilities. Five states—including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh—have been shortlisted as potential sites, with the final location yet to be determined.

Earlier this month, HD Hyundai also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a state-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, to collaborate on maritime and port crane development. Headquartered in Bengaluru, BEML operates across defense, aerospace, mining, construction, and rail sectors, with multiple manufacturing bases in southern India.

Through this partnership, HD Hyundai aims to strengthen cooperation with BEML across the crane manufacturing process—from design and production to quality assurance. The company plans to gradually build port crane manufacturing capabilities within India and expand its business by supplying goliath and jib cranes to local shipyards.

This collaboration builds on HD Hyundai's recent achievements. In February, its affiliate HD Hyundai Samho delivered a 600-ton Goliath crane to Cochin Shipyard, India's largest state-owned shipbuilder. In August, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering announced the acquisition of HD Hyundai Eco Vina from Doosan Enerbility, further reinforcing Hyundai's expansion in the crane business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.