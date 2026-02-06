Markets

HD Hyundai Electric Earnings Up In Q4; Shares Fall

February 06, 2026 — 01:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Electric Co., Ltd. (267260.KS), a manufacturer and seller of electrical equipment, on Friday reported that its net income surged in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 245 billion from 129.3 billion in the previous year.

Operating income increased to KRW 320.9 billion from KRW 166.3 billion in the prior year.

Net sales increased to KRW 1.163 trillion from KRW 0.8157 trillion in the previous year.

HD Hyundai Electric is currently trading 3.89% lesser at KRW 840,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.