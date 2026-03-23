HD Expands Pro Platform With Smart Project Planning & AI Features

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is expanding its Pro digital experience to help professional renovators, remodelers and builders manage projects, materials and business operations through a single integrated platform. The upgrade, available to Pro Xtra loyalty members, is designed to reduce inefficiencies caused by disconnected tools and improve overall productivity for contractors working across multiple job sites.



The enhanced workspace is built to support the full project lifecycle by offering centralized visibility and control. It includes a Project Planning feature that allows users to organize jobs with customized delivery preferences, pricing and real-time inventory access across a wide product assortment available in stores and fulfillment centers. This helps contractors plan more effectively and streamline procurement.



An AI-powered Material List Builder is integrated into the platform, enabling contractors to quickly convert project requirements into detailed material lists. This feature helps save time, reduce manual efforts and accelerate the bidding process, making it easier for professionals to respond to project opportunities.



The platform also introduces real-time delivery tracking for large and bulky materials, such as lumber, drywall and concrete, providing continuous updates on shipment status, routes and estimated arrival times. It further supports complex order scheduling, allowing deliveries from multiple locations to be coordinated efficiently, while improvements to purchase history simplify tracking and reconciliation of past orders.



The Pro digital workspace is available free to Pro Xtra members through the web and mobile app. Shared access features also enable teams to collaborate with defined roles and permissions, reflecting Home Depot’s broader effort to strengthen its digital and logistics capabilities for professional customers.

What the Latest Metrics Say About HD

Home Depot, which competes with Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND and Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, has seen its shares declined 7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 8.7% dip. Meanwhile, shares of Floor & Decor Holdings have lost 20.7% and Lowe’s has tumbled 7.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Home Depot trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, higher than the industry’s 19.07. Home Depot is trading at a discount to Floor & Decor Holdings (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 23.00) but at a premium to Lowe’s (17.49).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Home Depot’s current financial-year sales implies year-over-year growth of 3.9%, while the same for earnings per share suggests an increase of 2.3%. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.3% rise in sales and 8.8% growth in earnings.



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Home Depot currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.