HCM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (Symbol: HCM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.43, changing hands as low as $14.90 per share. HUTCHMED (China) Ltd shares are currently trading off about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCM's low point in its 52 week range is $10.68 per share, with $21.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.89.

