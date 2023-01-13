HCLTech Q3 Net Income Increases

(RTTNews) - HCL Technologies Limited (HCLTECH) reported that its third quarter net income increased to $496.8 million from $457.8 million, prior year. EBIT margin was at 19.6%, increased 60 basis points from last year.

Revenue was $3.24 billion, up 9.0% from last year. In constant currency, revenue growth was 13.1%. Services revenue was up 15.4% in constant currency.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects: revenue to be between 13.5% - 14.0% in constant currency; and services revenue to be between 16.0% - 16.5% in constant currency. EBIT margin guidance has been narrowed to 18.0% - 18.5%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.