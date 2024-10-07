HCI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.79, changing hands as low as $93.02 per share. HCI Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 18.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCI's low point in its 52 week range is $53.785 per share, with $121.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.69.

