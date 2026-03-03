Markets
HCI

HCI Group Launches $80 Mln Share Repurchase Program

March 03, 2026 — 07:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HCI Group, Inc. (HCI, HCIIP), a healthcare IT consulting and technology solutions company, on Tuesday announced that its board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $80 million.

The program will run for one year and does not obligate the company to repurchase a specific number of shares.

The company said that the timing and amount of purchases will depend on market and business conditions and may be suspended or terminated at any time.

In the pre-market trading, HCI Group is 2.02% higher at $177.27 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.