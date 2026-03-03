HCI Group Launches $80 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - HCI Group, Inc. (HCI, HCIIP), a healthcare IT consulting and technology solutions company, on Tuesday announced that its board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $80 million.

The program will run for one year and does not obligate the company to repurchase a specific number of shares.

The company said that the timing and amount of purchases will depend on market and business conditions and may be suspended or terminated at any time.

In the pre-market trading, HCI Group is 2.02% higher at $177.27 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.