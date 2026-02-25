HCI Group Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - HCI Group Inc. (HCI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $107.99 million, or $7.25 per share. This compares with $4.13 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 52.1% to $246.24 million from $161.87 million last year.

HCI Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $107.99 Mln. vs. $4.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.25 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $246.24 Mln vs. $161.87 Mln last year.

