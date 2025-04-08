$HCC stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HCC stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,364,843 of trading volume.

$HCC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HCC:

$HCC insiders have traded $HCC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALTER J SCHELLER (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,886 shares for an estimated $591,644.

$HCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $HCC stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HCC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

