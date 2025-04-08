$HCC stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HCC stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,364,843 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HCC:
$HCC Insider Trading Activity
$HCC insiders have traded $HCC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WALTER J SCHELLER (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,886 shares for an estimated $591,644.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $HCC stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,458,279 shares (+272.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,097,052
- DALAL STREET, LLC added 1,006,263 shares (+144.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,579,705
- FMR LLC removed 751,402 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,756,044
- SILVER POINT CAPITAL L.P. added 645,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,984,800
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 597,345 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,399,992
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 463,577 shares (+224.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,144,416
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. removed 380,600 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,643,744
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$HCC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HCC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HCC forecast page.
You can track data on $HCC on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.