Markets
HCA

HCA Healthcare Raises 2025 Guidance

October 24, 2025 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare (HCA) said, for 2025, the company now expects EPS in a range of $27.00 to $28.00, updated from prior guidance range of $25.50 to $27.00. Revenues are now projected in a range of $75.0 to $76.5 billion, revised from previous outlook range of $74.0 to $76.0 billion.

Third quarter net income attributable to HCA was $1.643 billion, or $6.96 per share, compared to $1.270 billion, or $4.88 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.5 percent to $3.87 billion. Earnings per share increased 42.6 percent to $6.96. Earnings per share, as adjusted, increased 42.0 percent to $6.96. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenues totaled $19.161 billion, compared to $17.487 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HCA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.