HCA Healthcare Boosts FY23 Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, healthcare provider HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $17.70 to $18.90 per share on revenues between $63.25 billion and $64.75 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $17.25 to $18.55 per share on revenues between $62.5 billion and $64.5 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.17 per share on revenues of $63.50 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

