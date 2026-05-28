HCA Healthcare to Acquire CHCP to Strengthen Workforce Development

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA has agreed to acquire The College of Health Care Professions (“CHCP”), a Texas-based allied healthcare training provider. CHCP serves more than 8,000 students annually through 10 campuses across Texas and online programs. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Eric Bing will continue to lead CHCP as chancellor and CEO following the completion of the acquisition.

HCA Healthcare and CHCP have worked together for years through clinical training, advisory boards and career placement programs. In 2023, HCA Healthcare partnered with CHCP on a 12-week Medical Assistant training program for its urgent care centers across Texas. Since launch, more than 100 participants have graduated from the program and advanced their careers within HCA Healthcare. The deal reflects the companies’ shared focus on student success, academic quality and workforce readiness.

Founded in 1988, CHCP has trained more than 52,000 students and offers more than 20 accredited allied healthcare programs, including Medical Assisting, Sonography, Surgical Technology, Radiologic Technology and Medical Coding and Billing. The acquisition expands HCA Healthcare’s workforce development and healthcare education initiatives and could help strengthen its pipeline of trained healthcare professionals across its network of 189 hospitals and approximately 2,600 ambulatory care sites.

HCA Healthcare continues to broaden its education-focused investments through nursing schools, campus expansion initiatives and workforce development programs. In 2020, the company acquired a majority interest in Galen College of Nursing and has since expanded the institution to 25 campuses nationwide. HCA Healthcare also supports additional nursing institutions and healthcare career training programs. The CHCP acquisition further aligns with the company’s efforts to strengthen its long-term healthcare workforce pipeline and support future growth.

HCA’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare have gained 3.6% over the past 12 months against the industry’s 1.2% decline.



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HCA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

HCA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are Surgery Partners, Inc. SGRY, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC and Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. CON, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Surgery Partners’ 2026 earnings is pegged at 23 cents per share, which has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for SGRY’s 2026 revenues is pinned at $3.42 billion, implying 3.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.67 per share, which has witnessed eight upward revisions in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. THC beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 20.6%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $22.02 billion, implying 3.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Concentra Group’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.53 per share, which has witnessed four upward revisions in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. CON beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.4%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $2.33 billion, implying 7.5% year-over-year growth.

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Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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