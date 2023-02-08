HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Cipher Mining (CIFR)

On February 7, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded their outlook for Cipher Mining from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.20% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cipher Mining is $1.53. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.20% from its latest reported closing price of $1.68.

The projected annual revenue for Cipher Mining is $105MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.17.

What are large shareholders doing?

CPOAX - Morgan Stanley Insight Fund A holds 3,039,698 shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Hong Kong holds 2,744,418 shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,442,830 shares, representing a decrease of 25.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 30.46% over the last quarter.

MACGX - Discovery Portfolio Shares holds 2,392,437 shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Morgan Stanley Discovery Portfolio holds 1,901,166 shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers holds 1,819,919 shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,831,719 shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 20.25% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Mining. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CIFR is 0.0887%, a decrease of 1.3286%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 36,578K shares.

Cipher Mining Background Information

Cipher Mining, Inc. operates as a Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States.

