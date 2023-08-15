HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 635.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TransCode Therapeutics is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 635.14% from its latest reported closing price of 1.66.

The projected annual revenue for TransCode Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransCode Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 39.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNAZ is 0.00%, a decrease of 71.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.62% to 258K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 76K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNAZ by 53.48% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 53K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNAZ by 41.33% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 13K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 30.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNAZ by 63.24% over the last quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransCode Therapeutics is an emerging RNA oncology company created to realize its belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design of RNA therapeutics. This belief is based on a new approach to address what TransCode believes has been the most intractable challenge in RNA therapeutics: delivering an oligonucleotide to its target before the body’s immune system can attack and dismantle it. Its platform of investigational drug candidates is dedicated to improving patient outcomes encompassing a variety of tumor types. TransCode’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic cancer, which TransCode believes has the potential to produce regression without recurrence in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian and colon cancer, glioblastomas and others. TransCode anticipates submitting an IND, in the second half of 2021 to support initiation of a Phase 0 clinical study with TTX-MC138.

