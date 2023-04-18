HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates SenesTech (SNES) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6,325.20% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for SenesTech is $81.60. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6,325.20% from its latest reported closing price of $1.27.

The projected annual revenue for SenesTech is $6MM, an increase of 451.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$15.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 81K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNES by 11.24% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 32K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in SenesTech. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 83.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNES is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 88.40% to 120K shares.

SenesTech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction. ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

