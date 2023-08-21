HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Nuvation Bio Inc - (NUVB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Nuvation Bio Inc - (NYSE:NUVB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.41% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nuvation Bio Inc - is 4.16. The forecasts range from a low of 1.82 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 147.41% from its latest reported closing price of 1.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvation Bio Inc - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvation Bio Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVB is 0.10%, a decrease of 7.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 142,927K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Omega Fund Management holds 15,072K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 13,897K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 8,724K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,783K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVB by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 7,721K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 5,855K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuvation Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.