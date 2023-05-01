HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals is 30.94. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 96.20% from its latest reported closing price of 15.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kala Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -20.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kala Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 86.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALA is 0.00%, a decrease of 55.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.48% to 32K shares. The put/call ratio of KALA is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 618K shares representing 30.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares, representing a decrease of 38.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALA by 44.65% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 509K shares representing 25.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 61K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artemis Wealth Advisors holds 13K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 12K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing a decrease of 4,899.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALA by 222.95% over the last quarter.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY® mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology to two ocular therapies, EYSUVIS™ (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and INVELTYS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The Company also has a pipeline of pre-clinical development programs targeted to address unmet medical needs, including both front and back of the eye diseases.

See all Kala Pharmaceuticals regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.