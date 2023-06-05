HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Elys Game Technology (ELYS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 300.00% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elys Game Technology is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 300.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elys Game Technology is 57MM, an increase of 34.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elys Game Technology. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELYS is 0.00%, an increase of 37.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.89% to 863K shares. The put/call ratio of ELYS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 241K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 73.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELYS by 574.88% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 153K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 81.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELYS by 2,369.24% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 134K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELYS by 102.81% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 48K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELYS by 67.53% over the last quarter.

Elys Game Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. The Company's innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.