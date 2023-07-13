HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Dare Bioscience (DARE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 499.06% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dare Bioscience is 5.39. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 499.06% from its latest reported closing price of 0.90.

The projected annual revenue for Dare Bioscience is 11MM, an increase of 13.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dare Bioscience. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DARE is 0.02%, an increase of 31.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 7,705K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,375K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 958K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 817K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 569K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares, representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DARE by 38.03% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 454K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DARE by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Dare Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women's health. The company's mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

