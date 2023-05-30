HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 187.47% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioXcel Therapeutics is 54.25. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 187.47% from its latest reported closing price of 18.87.

The projected annual revenue for BioXcel Therapeutics is 21MM, an increase of 3,432.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioXcel Therapeutics. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 12.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTAI is 0.06%, an increase of 39.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.60% to 18,645K shares. The put/call ratio of BTAI is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,082K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing an increase of 57.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 93.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,335K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,329K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,348K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 95.01% over the last quarter.

Artemis Investment Management LLP holds 981K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing a decrease of 35.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 68,575.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 645K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BioXcel Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors.

