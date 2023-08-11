HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Asensus Surgical (AMEX:ASXC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 412.80% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asensus Surgical is 1.68. The forecasts range from a low of 1.31 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 412.80% from its latest reported closing price of 0.33.

The projected annual revenue for Asensus Surgical is 17MM, an increase of 141.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asensus Surgical. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASXC is 0.01%, an increase of 845.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.03% to 27,030K shares. The put/call ratio of ASXC is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,735K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,249K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,267K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASXC by 81.88% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,924K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares, representing a decrease of 18.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASXC by 66.09% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 1,843K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Asensus Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking the Clinical Intelligence to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance® Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare.

