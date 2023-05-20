HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Versus Systems (VS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.43% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Versus Systems is 0.76. The forecasts range from a low of 0.76 to a high of $0.79. The average price target represents an increase of 25.43% from its latest reported closing price of 0.61.

The projected annual revenue for Versus Systems is 4MM, an increase of 272.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Versus Systems. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VS is 0.00%, a decrease of 2.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.59% to 495K shares. The put/call ratio of VS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warberg Asset Management holds 223K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing a decrease of 98.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VS by 17.73% over the last quarter.

Ayrton Capital holds 100K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cvi Holdings holds 100K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 54K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

EMC Capital Management holds 18K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Versus Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Versus Systems Inc. operates as a video game software company. The Company develops a technology that allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-money and prize based matches and tournaments featuring their games. Versus Systems conducts its business in North America.

