HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Toughbuilt Industries (TBLT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Toughbuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,590.61% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toughbuilt Industries is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1,590.61% from its latest reported closing price of 0.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Toughbuilt Industries is 111MM, an increase of 13.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nvwm holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Toughbuilt Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. The Company markets and distributes various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of its products are designed by its in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, the company has experienced significant annual sales growth. Its current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Its mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for its end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.